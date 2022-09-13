Sprott Inc. Has $11.81 Million Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APAM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

