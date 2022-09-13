Stadium Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Stadium Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065,736 shares during the quarter. WW International makes up approximately 3.9% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of WW International worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in WW International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in WW International by 308.7% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,845 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in WW International by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WW International by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. WW International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $269.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.44 million. On average, analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About WW International

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.