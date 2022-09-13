PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Purchased by Stadium Capital Management LLC

Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946,715 shares during the period. PGT Innovations accounts for 15.9% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned 3.11% of PGT Innovations worth $33,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.48. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,178,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,368,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,178,467.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,746 shares of company stock worth $186,335. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

