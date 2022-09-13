Sprott Inc. Has $14.18 Million Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Hecla Mining accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.40% of Hecla Mining worth $14,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 30.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 139,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,198,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

