Stadium Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Stadium Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308,684 shares during the quarter. Pure Cycle accounts for about 2.3% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pure Cycle to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pure Cycle Co. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.24 million, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

Pure Cycle Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.