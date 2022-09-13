Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Stadium Capital Management LLC

Stadium Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,362 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education accounts for about 14.2% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Grand Canyon Education worth $30,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE stock opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day moving average is $91.29. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

