MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Acquired by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,080,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,852 shares during the quarter. MAG Silver comprises approximately 5.6% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sprott Inc. owned 5.19% of MAG Silver worth $82,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 420,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.27 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

MAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

