SQN Investors LP Sells 338,375 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

SQN Investors LP trimmed its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,375 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for about 1.7% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SQN Investors LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $15,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 587 shares in the company, valued at $46,942.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,842 shares of company stock worth $1,340,826. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.08. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $272.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Okta to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

