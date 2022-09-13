Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. trimmed its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,153,403 shares during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties comprises approximately 3.6% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $53,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 292.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 261,434 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 90.3% in the first quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 843,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 75,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on OR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -849.58%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

