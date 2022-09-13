AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock Position Boosted by Spruce House Investment Management LLC

Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,647 shares during the period. AppLovin comprises approximately 18.0% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spruce House Investment Management LLC owned about 1.50% of AppLovin worth $310,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 231,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 309,385 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AppLovin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $91,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

APP stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

