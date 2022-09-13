Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. trimmed its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,250 shares during the period. Gold Fields comprises approximately 4.2% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Gold Fields worth $61,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gold Fields by 6.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,427,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,433 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at $32,677,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,254 shares during the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

GFI stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

