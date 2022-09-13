Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. trimmed its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,250 shares during the period. Gold Fields comprises approximately 4.2% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Gold Fields worth $61,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gold Fields by 6.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,427,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,433 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at $32,677,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,254 shares during the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

GFI stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

