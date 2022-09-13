Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Position Lowered by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises approximately 3.9% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $58,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of WPM opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

