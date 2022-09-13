Sprott Inc. Sells 14,639 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Sprott Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,639 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson makes up 1.0% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.43% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $14,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 35.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,391,000 after purchasing an additional 371,474 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.3% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 571,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 183,349 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,191,065.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares in the company, valued at $41,487,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares in the company, valued at $41,487,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

KW stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.50%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

