Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Stock Position Increased by Spruce House Investment Management LLC

Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) by 243.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,877,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,877,547 shares during the quarter. Cazoo Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Spruce House Investment Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Cazoo Group worth $18,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZOO. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cazoo Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cazoo Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Cazoo Group by 625.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cazoo Group by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 119,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 91,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Cazoo Group Stock Performance

Shares of CZOO stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Cazoo Group

CZOO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $0.49 to $2.33 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cazoo Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.07.

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.