Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. decreased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 201,497 shares during the quarter. Helmerich & Payne accounts for about 0.9% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sprott Inc. owned 0.29% of Helmerich & Payne worth $12,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,628,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000,000 after purchasing an additional 470,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,135,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,909,000 after buying an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after buying an additional 434,747 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 1.69. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.09%.

HP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

