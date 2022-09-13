Sprott Inc. Has $11.22 Million Stock Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Sprott Inc. lessened its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,948,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,208 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned 1.01% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $11,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

NYSE FSM opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.