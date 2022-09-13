Sprott Inc. Reduces Stake in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Sprott Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,547 shares during the period. Skeena Resources accounts for 0.9% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Skeena Resources worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKE. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,850,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $21,218,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the first quarter worth $6,348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 279.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of NYSE SKE opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $402.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank started coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.