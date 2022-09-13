Stadium Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Stadium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,000. EMCOR Group comprises approximately 4.0% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of EMCOR Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EME has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.80.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.30%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

