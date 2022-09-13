Sprott Inc. Decreases Position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Sprott Inc. lowered its holdings in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,688,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,376 shares during the period. Maverix Metals comprises 1.8% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sprott Inc. owned 3.86% of Maverix Metals worth $27,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 33.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 38.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:MMX opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $542.25 million, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Maverix Metals Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 62.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Maverix Metals Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

