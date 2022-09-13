Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Spruce House Investment Management LLC

Spruce House Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300,000 shares during the quarter. Wayfair makes up 22.4% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Spruce House Investment Management LLC owned about 3.33% of Wayfair worth $387,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.87. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $298.00.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on W shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Wayfair to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,894,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $209,604.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,787.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,894,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,240 shares of company stock worth $994,025 in the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

