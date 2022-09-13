Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.66-$3.69 EPS.
Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance
ZM opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.10. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $300.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.49.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,675,795.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,795.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,823 shares of company stock worth $3,526,086 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoom Video Communications (ZM)
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.