Sprott Inc. Buys 636,480 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636,480 shares during the quarter. Equinox Gold makes up 3.3% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Equinox Gold worth $48,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,215,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,938,000 after purchasing an additional 187,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,265,000 after purchasing an additional 149,383 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 67.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,056,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 4.7 %

EQX stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

