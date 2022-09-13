Sprott Inc. Raises Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned 0.26% of Thor Industries worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Thor Industries by 18.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Thor Industries by 2,816.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 97.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on THO. DA Davidson lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

NYSE:THO opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

