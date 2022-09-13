J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.32 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.28 billion.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $141.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.22. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $119.09 and a 12-month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

