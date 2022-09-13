Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,797,805 shares of company stock worth $58,743,252 and have sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

