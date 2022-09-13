Sprott Inc. Sells 6,054 Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Sprott Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Industrias Bachoco Price Performance

Shares of IBA opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $36.98 and a one year high of $48.44. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52.

Industrias Bachoco Cuts Dividend

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $1.84. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

About Industrias Bachoco

(Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.