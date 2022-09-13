Sprott Inc. Sells 44,595 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Sprott Inc. trimmed its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 44,595 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned 0.05% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 0.1 %

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AU stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.2935 dividend. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

