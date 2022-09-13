Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.52-$6.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $215.16 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.20.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,804 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 16.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Autodesk by 38.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,049 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Autodesk by 21.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 205,595 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $319,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

