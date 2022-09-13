Sprott Inc. Sells 7,156 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Sprott Inc. reduced its position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned 0.45% of Berry worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Berry in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of BRY stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 600.15%.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

