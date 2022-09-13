Sprott Inc. Boosts Stake in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,114,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,973 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of EMX Royalty worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EMX Royalty by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in EMX Royalty by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 441.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on EMX Royalty from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

EMX Royalty Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EMX stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. EMX Royalty Co. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $2.93.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

Featured Stories

