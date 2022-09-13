Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,139 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 882,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 203,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

PHYS stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.