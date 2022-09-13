EYES Protocol (EYES) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14,365.00

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. EYES Protocol has a market cap of $41.14 million and approximately $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EYES Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EYES Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.03 or 0.00775104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014313 BTC.

EYES Protocol Profile

EYES Protocol’s launch date was August 30th, 2018. EYES Protocol’s total supply is 9,980,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. EYES Protocol’s official message board is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_. EYES Protocol’s official website is www.eyesprotocol.io/en.

EYES Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on August 30th, 2018 by a team based in Malta/Korea, EYES Protocol aims to solve open-source software license and vulnerability issues in the software industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EYES Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EYES Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EYES Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

