Convex CRV (CVXCRV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27,268.00

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Convex CRV has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Convex CRV coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004609 BTC on popular exchanges. Convex CRV has a market cap of $31.32 million and approximately $27,268.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Convex CRV Coin Profile

Convex CRV was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official website is www.convexfinance.com. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance.

Buying and Selling Convex CRV

According to CryptoCompare, “cvxCRV is tokenized veCRV. If a user deposits CRV into Convex, that CRV is locked forever on the platform as veCRV. A tokenized version of veCRV, cvxCRV, is returned to the user at a 1:1 rate.cvxCRV can be staked into the platform to receive normal Curve admin fees one would get for staking their veCRV on Curve.fi, as 3CRV. Additionally, users staking cvxCRV will receive CRV from Convex's performance fee, as well as the platform native token CVX.”

