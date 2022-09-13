Sprott Inc. Takes $2.75 Million Position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,507,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Americas Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,898,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USAS shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

USAS stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Americas Silver Corp has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 30.70% and a negative net margin of 83.05%. The company had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

