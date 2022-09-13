Sprott Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

Sprott Inc. lowered its stake in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982,317 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 4.26% of Integra Resources worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,014,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Integra Resources by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 339,300 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in Integra Resources by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ITRG opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integra Resources Company Profile

ITRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Integra Resources from $6.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Integra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

