Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $6,261.62 and approximately $4.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00150181 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000148 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KEMAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.