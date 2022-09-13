Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $6,261.62 and approximately $4.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00150181 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Helix (HLIX) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Kemacoin Profile
KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kemacoin
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KEMAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.