Chintai Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $20.09 Million (CHEX)

Chintai (CHEX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Chintai has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Chintai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chintai has a market cap of $20.09 million and approximately $22,504.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.03 or 0.00775104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014313 BTC.

About Chintai

Chintai’s launch date was April 1st, 2019. Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS. The official website for Chintai is chintai.io.

Buying and Selling Chintai

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai Network Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore based FinTech service provider for custody, issuance and secondary trading of tokenized securities and other digital assets.The CHEX utility token was introduced in March 2019, with utility features including fee-reduction, token locking, staking to access the Chintai Merchant Network, and “CHEX Smart Matching”.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chintai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chintai using one of the exchanges listed above.

