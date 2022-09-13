Sprott Inc. Decreases Stake in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Sprott Inc. cut its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,814 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned about 1.10% of Uranium Royalty worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Royalty stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 121.52, a current ratio of 276.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Royalty from $5.20 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

