Zipmex (ZMT) Reaches One Day Volume of $16,861.00

Zipmex (ZMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Zipmex coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zipmex has a market cap of $12.25 million and $16,861.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zipmex has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,420.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00052403 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00062933 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005199 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00072877 BTC.

Zipmex Profile

Zipmex (CRYPTO:ZMT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2019. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Buying and Selling Zipmex

According to CryptoCompare, “The Zipmex Token (ZMT) is an ERC-20 traded digital asset native to the Zipmex ecosystem. It is a utility token designed to provide Zipmex ecosystem benefits and to enable access to attractive opportunities, as well as innovative products and services in the digital asset space. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipmex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipmex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

