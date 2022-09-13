Sprott Inc. Sells 7,504 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Sprott Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,946 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.20% of First Majestic Silver worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 81,949 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 367,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 302,652 shares during the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AG. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.26%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

