Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.52-$6.71 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.6 %

ADSK stock opened at $215.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.20.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

