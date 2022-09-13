Sprott Inc. Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Sprott Inc. cut its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,022 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.51% of Silvercorp Metals worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 58.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVM stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $431.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

