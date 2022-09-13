Bytecoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $21,968.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019872 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000414 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. Community resourcesTelegram | Reddit | Youtube | Facebook”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

