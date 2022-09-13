Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $108,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $353.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

