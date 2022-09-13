Tenset Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $411.76 Million (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Tenset coin can now be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00010340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $411.76 million and approximately $154,946.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00040553 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tenset Coin Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,907,567 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

Tenset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

