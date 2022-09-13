Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $5,012,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $142,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 36,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 26,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $297.54 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $304.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

