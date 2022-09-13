Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $142.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.05. The stock has a market cap of $251.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.