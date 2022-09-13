Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 357 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Announces Dividend

V stock opened at $206.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.