Eaton Vance Management Has $465.49 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,348,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063,382 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.20% of Cisco Systems worth $465,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 445.4% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

CSCO opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,838 shares of company stock worth $1,517,942. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.