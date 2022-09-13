Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600,603 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 612,631 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.41% of QUALCOMM worth $703,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.